Marshall Wace LLP Has $13.26 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 2,370.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419,533 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

