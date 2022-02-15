Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of -739.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

