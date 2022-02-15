Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 298,595 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,015,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,519,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,312,000 after acquiring an additional 545,462 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,425,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,774,000 after acquiring an additional 102,041 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.