Marshall Wace LLP Invests $11.08 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.