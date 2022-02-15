Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

