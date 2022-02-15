Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

