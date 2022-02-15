Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.340-$4.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.84. 549,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a twelve month low of $198.24 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.67.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,813 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,004. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masimo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

