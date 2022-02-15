MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT):

2/10/2022 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

2/7/2022 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00.

1/28/2022 – MasterCraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

1/26/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $26.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $512.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

