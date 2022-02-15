Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MTRN opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Materion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

