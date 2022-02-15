Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Director Sells $220,860.00 in Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MAT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,031. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.59.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
