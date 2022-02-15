Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.59.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

