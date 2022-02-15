Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.59.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

