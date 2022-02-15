MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Achieves $905,733.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $905,733.00 and $22,184.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.97 or 1.00171058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00243736 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00303638 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001429 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

