McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.33. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.37. 18,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,165. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

