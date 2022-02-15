Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 155,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDGS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 88,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Medigus has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medigus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medigus during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

