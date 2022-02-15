Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Medpace stock traded down $35.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.87. 2,261,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medpace by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

