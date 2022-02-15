Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.90.

MRCY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

