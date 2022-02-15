Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 279,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE MSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,876. The stock has a market cap of $288.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.83%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.