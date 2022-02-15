Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.2% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $131,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $217.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.78 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

