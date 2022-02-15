Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 186.4% in January

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MTLFF stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.48.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.