METAWATER (OTC:MTWTF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

METAWATER (OTC:MTWTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

METAWATER Company Profile

METAWATER Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of equipment for water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, and waste treatment facilities. It operates through the following business divisions: Plant Engineering and Service Solutions. The Plant Engineering division engages in the design and construction of machines and electric equipment for domestic and international water plants, and sewage treatment plants.

