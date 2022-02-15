Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €10.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.08 ($11.45).

B4B3 has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.59) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

B4B3 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.40 ($11.82). 2,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.07. Metro has a 52 week low of €9.40 ($10.68) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and a PE ratio of -67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

