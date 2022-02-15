Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

