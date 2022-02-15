Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.96. 124,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

