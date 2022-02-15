MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,146,491 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7,835.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises about 1.1% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 240,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.