MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 732,859 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 19,807.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,859 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 12.92% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,905. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $173.76 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.