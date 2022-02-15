MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 90,000 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,500.00 ($183,214.29).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Christopher Mackay bought 189,263 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.91 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,755.33 ($393,396.66).

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 162,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,020.00 ($313,585.71).

On Thursday, December 30th, Christopher Mackay bought 50,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43).

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Mackay bought 535,447 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,563,505.24 ($1,116,789.46).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Mackay bought 266,367 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,237.44 ($60,883.89).

On Friday, November 26th, Christopher Mackay bought 310,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,300.00 ($73,071.43).

On Friday, November 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 230,658 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$673,521.36 ($481,086.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 86.07, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

