M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 7.20 ($0.10) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:MGCI opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.34) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.43. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £139.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Jane Routledge acquired 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,499.04 ($26,385.71).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

