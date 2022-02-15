Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.86 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

