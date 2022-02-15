Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

