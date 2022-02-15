Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,522,563 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 221.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Crown worth $222,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 775.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,209,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 337,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $121.79. 14,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,891. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

