Millennium Management LLC Has $135.84 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,946 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $135,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,506. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.