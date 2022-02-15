Millennium Management LLC Purchases 201,915 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Ameriprise Financial worth $115,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,943 shares of company stock worth $11,757,151. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.45. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,873. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.79 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

