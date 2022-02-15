MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 1,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

