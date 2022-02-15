MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MinebeaMitsumi stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 1,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.
MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile
