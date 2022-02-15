Mirror Protocol Trading Down 10.3% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $93.07 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

