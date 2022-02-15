Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) One Day Volume Hits $375,333.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $304.23 or 0.00692338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $6.50 million and $375,333.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.72 or 0.07026816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.09 or 1.00278049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002902 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 21,369 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

