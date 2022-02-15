Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.73).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.74) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of MAB stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255.60 ($3.46). The stock had a trading volume of 941,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,660. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 356 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.21), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,318.27).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

