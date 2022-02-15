Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MIELY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

