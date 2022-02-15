MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $20.81 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 2.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,450 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.