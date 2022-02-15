MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $7.79 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000. PTC comprises about 0.9% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. 5,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

