MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 2,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,798. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

