MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 21,280 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 180,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.