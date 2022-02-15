MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,676 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

COMT traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $38.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

