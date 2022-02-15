MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $101,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $267.14. 85,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,477. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

