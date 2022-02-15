MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $310,766,000 after acquiring an additional 440,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 271,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

