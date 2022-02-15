Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.080 EPS.

NYSE:MODN opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $933.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Model N by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Model N by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

