Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $202.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $143.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

