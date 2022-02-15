Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading Up 3.1%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

About Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

