MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.29.

MDB stock opened at $429.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $3,219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $23,609,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

