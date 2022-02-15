Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of MNRO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 441,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Monro has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Monro by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 607,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.